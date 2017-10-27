BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Wilfresh – I No Like Skul

27.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

New Music: Wilfresh - I No Like Skul
Bamz Entertainment‘s new signee – Wilfresh (Born Iwinosa Wilson Iguodala) wastes no time by dropping his debut single under his new label, dubbed “I No Like Skul“.

The track was produced by Shoo Layce.

Listen and Download below:

Download

1 Comments on New Music: Wilfresh – I No Like Skul
  • Patazu October 27, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I just decided to check the song.the guy is truthfully talented.i just became a fan….na music i dey use test my iq….fire jam.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija