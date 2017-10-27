New Music: Wilfresh – I No Like Skul

Bamz Entertainment‘s new signee – Wilfresh (Born Iwinosa Wilson Iguodala) wastes no time by dropping his debut single under his new label, dubbed “I No Like Skul“.
The track was produced by Shoo Layce.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
27.10.2017
I just decided to check the song.the guy is truthfully talented.i just became a fan….na music i dey use test my iq….fire jam.