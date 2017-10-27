New Music: Stanley Enow feat. Davido – Caramel



Cameroon’s finest Stanley Enow, teams up with the 30 billion man Davido in a new single that adores, appreciates the brown skinned girl.

Recorded between Douala – Washington DC and Atlanta, “Caramel” was produced by Soft Touch with additional guitars from Simplo and was studio directed by Cameroon’s music diva Charlotte Dipanda.

The release is accompanied by matching visuals; shot in Johannesburg by seasoned director Justin Campos, starring Lagos based Zimbabwean TV personality and actress; Vimbai with an appearance from designer David Tlale who also styled the shoot with his just launched spring/summer collection.

