New Video: Maleek Berry – Let Me Know

Maleek Berry revisits his impressive body of work ‘Last Daze of Summer‘ for the visuals of ‘Let Me Know‘, one of the smash hits off the highly rated EP.
The video was shot by Meji Alabi.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
12.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com 2 Comments
Maleek😍😍😍😍😍😍 Why too perfect? abeg give others space to try their luck. Never a bad song or video from you, So clean and fresh. Those are two of my best songs right now.
I love!!!