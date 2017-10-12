BellaNaija

New Video: Maleek Berry – Let Me Know

12.10.2017

Maleek Berry revisits his impressive body of work ‘Last Daze of Summer‘ for the visuals of ‘Let Me Know‘, one of the smash hits off the highly rated EP.

The video was shot by Meji Alabi.

  • What an ass October 13, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Maleek😍😍😍😍😍😍 Why too perfect? abeg give others space to try their luck. Never a bad song or video from you, So clean and fresh. Those are two of my best songs right now.

  • Baby gurl October 13, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I love!!!

