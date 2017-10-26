New Video: Solidstar feat. Timaya – Silicon

Off his third studio album titled “W.E.E.D” (Witness Everything Exceptionally Different), Solidstar presents the visuals to one of the singles from the album titled “Silicon” featuring Dem Mama Records artiste Timaya.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
26.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Off his third studio album titled “W.E.E.D” (Witness Everything Exceptionally Different), Solidstar presents the visuals to one of the singles from the album titled “Silicon” featuring Dem Mama Records artiste Timaya.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline