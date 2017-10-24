Making it Easier for Africans to Publish and Read their Own Stories | Okechukwu Ofili talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hi BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Okechukwu Ofili, founder of OkadaBooks, one of the biggest digital publishing sites in Africa is the guest on this episode.

Ofili talks about how OkadaBooks was born out of frustration – book distributors owing him N1.5m from sales of books.

Ofili, in this episode, discusses why it is important for businesses to know their sticky points, why he believes the “Mark Zuckerberg story” doesn’t work for everyone, how him and his partner bootstrapped their business for three years with their personal funds and how they psychologically prepared themselves to stop funding the business, and what he believes is the most effective way of getting a CTO.

Listen to the episode below: