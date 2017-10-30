Impacting the Next Generation! Omilola Oshikoya is set to launch the Seed Edition of her Inspirational Book ‘The Richer Woman’

The Richer Woman is an autobiographical and inspirational book by author Omilola Oshikoya, also known as Africa’s premier wealth coach. Omilola shares her story of the pursuit of money as a young woman, taking her on a journey of career validation, personal identity, marital conflict, adultery and spiritual enlightenment, leading her to the discovery of true wealth and purpose.

A certified wealth and life coach, international motivational speaker, talk show host, Do It Afraid Queen and The Father’s Daughter, Omilola Oshikoya’s autobiographical debut is packed with wealth and life-coaching tips to help every woman live the Richer life: which is a truly well-rounded and successful life in all areas of life.

The Richer Woman has been launched in London, Lagos, Abuja, Ghana, Kenya, Dubai, South Africa and Ibadan. It has been read as far as Australia, Ireland, Canada with a plethora of feedback from readers.

Impacting the next generation:

The Richer Woman is launching the “Seed Edition” of the book, where for every book that is purchased, Omilola Oshikoya will give a new book to a university student for free. If you would like to support this initiative kindly send an email to doitafraid@omilola.com or call Ibukun on 08065570506.

What people are saying about The Richer Woman:

“My husband and I read the draft copy of The Richer Woman that was sent to us with a mixture of excitement and apprehension….. We wondered if sharing so much would make Omilola vulnerable to attack. But I sat back upon completion, really awed and inspired by her courage. I realize her personal story and journey is critical to the healing power of this book. It’s this dangerous vulnerability that is so powerful……”- Pastor Bimbo Fola-Alade (London)

“I haven’t finished reading The Richer Woman but I already have my sister and 2 friends reading it. It’s been such a good read! I was stunned by the honesty and openness expressed in the first few chapters. I have laughed, cried and pondered. The Book is full of so many practical steps and examples for purposeful and intentional living….. It’s definitely on my list of go-to books…a brilliant tool for living your best life. Now to go finish it..”. – Ego (United States of America)

“An excellent book. It is inspirational, practical and full of great advises for anyone who wants to live a purpose-driven life.”- Emmanuella (Kenya)

“This book is the ultimate guide for every woman who wants to have a successful career and a successful family, without compromising on either. I can’t wait for everyone I know to read it.” – Omotayo (Nigeria)

Print copies of the Richer Woman are available in the following locations;

Nigeria:

HealthPlus Pharmacy: Nationwide

Laterna Ventures: 13 Oko-Awo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State

Book Sellers Limited: 52 Magazine Road, Ibadan, Oyo State

Jumia: www.jumia.com.ng



Ghana: +233 26 200 1000, +233 28 200 1000

Kenya: + 254 7195 9898

South Africa: +27 76 690 1545

Dubai: +971 567 009 061

Amazon worldwide: www.amazon.com

E-books are available on Kindle and Okada books

You can also purchase on www.omilola.com Email: doitafraid@omilola.com or call +234 806 557 0506

Follow us on;

Instagram: @omilolaoshikoya

Twitter: @omilola

Facebook: @omilolaoshikoya

See photos of the book tour below;