Join Pastor Isi Igenegba & Rev. Valerie Elliot at the Life Transforming Gathering themed ‘The Day of His Power’ | Saturday, November 4th

27.10.2017

The Day of His Power

Join us for a Life transforming gathering themed “The Day of His Power” with Pastor Isi Igenegba, Pastor Chris Delvan and Rev. Valerie Elliot.

Date: Saturday, November 4th, 2017.
Time: 2 pm– 6 pm.
Venue:  Kingsheart Church 262, Pettits Lane North Romford RMI 4PJ, U.K.

The Day of His Power is hosted by Time Away With Jesus in conjunction with People of Influence Network. God is always at work in the midst of his people, his voice always powerful and the mandate of His church always potent; confirming with signs and wonders the Lordship of Jesus.

Make plans to join us as we experience the presence of God when all is surrendered to him.

Ministering;

  • Pastor Isi Igenegba
  • Pastor Chris Delvan
  • Rev. Valerie Elliot (Host)

