“I feel just as much woman as I am man” – Sam Smith on being Non-Binary

Sam Smith (Photo By David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Singer Sam Smith came out as gay in 2014, just before the release of his hit-packed first album “In the Lonely Hour.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, with his sophomore album “Thrill of it All” soon to be released, the singer has revealed he doesn’t identify as a cisgender man.

“I love a heel,” the singer said, adding that he owned lots of heels at his home.

He also disclosed a moment in his life, for 2 and a half years when he didn’t own any male clothing. He said:

There was one moment in my life where I didn’t own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr. Martens and huge fur coats – for two and a half years.

“I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man,” he continued.

He also disclosed not coming out earlier than he did, saying he wanted to be appreciated for his talents, not for his sexuality. He said:

I remember, at the beginning of my career, being called a ‘gay singer,’ and I didn’t want that.

I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life. And now it’s changed – I’ve changed. I realize that maybe I don’t mind that title.

Looking back on it, it was the fear of saying the wrong thing and offending.

And I was 19 when I started writing the first album. I’d just moved to London from a village – I was literally the only gay in the village. I didn’t know what I wanted to say.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

