Learn how to Successfully Position a Fashion Brand with Sophie Hedley at the GTBank Fashion Weekend | November 11th & 12th

Sophie Hedley is a fashion consultant and PR expert reputed for her editorial work with top fashion magazines such as Tatler, British Vogue and In Style as well as her PR roles in leading fashion outlets such as Club 21 and Selfridges.

Date: Saturday November 11th & Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Sophie is currently the Communications and PR Director of Value Retail, the only company to specialize exclusively on the creation and operation of luxury outlet destinations, such as Bicester Village in London, amongst 10 others across Europe and China.

Sophie Hedley will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend to offer insights on how to successfully position a fashion brand.



Sponsored Content