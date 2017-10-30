First Photos! Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor Adenike Adebayo attend the Opening Night of #AFRIFF2017

The 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) officially kicked off yesterday night, October 29th with the opening films being I am not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and short film, Waiting for Hassana by Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka.

The festival which runs until the 4th of November had many celebrities such as Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor, Adenike Adebayo, Judith Audu Foght and much more in attendance.

The minister of culture and information Lai Mohammed also gave a speech to officially usher in the festival.

Photo Credit: #AFRIFF2017