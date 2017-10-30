Is it possible to be happy Everyday? Register & Attend the Second Edition of ‘The Joy Congress’ | Saturday, December 16th

The Joy Congress, a gathering of hundreds of people, especially young people, learning the principles of well being, human flourishing and a life worth living from faith traditions and contemporary scientific research has announced its second edition.

Date: Saturday, December 16th, 2017.

Time: 9am – 5pm.

Venue: 3 Remi Olowude Street, by 2nd Lekki Roundabout, Lagos.

The first edition held in August 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria, and featured teachings and messages from media entrepreneur and chief executive officer of RED, Chude Jideonwo with help from Mfon Ekpo of The Discovery Centre.

“Joy is the highest aspiration of the human spirit, this is a fact correlated both by the faith traditions of Christianity, Buddhism, as well as the multi-decade research on Human Flourishing, and Positive Psychology,” Jideonwo said. “And what we do here is teach, share and learn the foundational principles that both help people fight depression, loneliness, unhappiness, as well as help people build resilience, empathy and altruism. It is such a fantastic full day of music, vulnerability and community. The last edition was so blessed, so blessed. I can’t wait to join these co-travellers again!”

The theme is ‘Is it possible to be happy every single day?”

To register, send an email right away to info@ourjourneyisjoy.com.