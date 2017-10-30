BellaNaija

Inspired!

Register Now for Danessa Myricks Masterclass on Creating a Thriving Brand at GTBank Fashion Weekend 2017 | Nov. 11th & 12th

30.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Danessa Myricks

Danessa Myricks is a professional makeup Artist, Photographer and Creative Cosmetic Expert best known for her eponymous brand, Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Date: Saturday, November 11th, Sunday, November 12th, 2017.
Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Forced to look elsewhere due to corporate downsizing, Danessa turned her love for makeup into a career that has seen her create a global beauty blend of professional insight and wearable cosmetics available to every makeup devotee on the planet.

Danessa has also created robust educational resources to help others learn how to successfully start a career in makeup and build a successful business. She has authored bestselling books on contour, highlight and color for makeup artists, whilst producing seminars globally featuring her best techniques.

Danessa Myricks will be at the GTBank Fashion Weekend where she will treat guests to an exciting Masterclass on how to create a thriving brand.

To register for her masterclass click here.

Sponsored Content

 

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Events, Style

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija