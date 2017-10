Christmas Is Coming tells the story of a slobby tomboy who has a string of ill-luck after being transformed to a “Lady” by her mischievous flatmates just a few days to Christmas. She unintentionally falls in love quickly and has to deal with its immediate consequences.

The romantic comedy stars Ufuoma McDermott, Sola Sobowale, Chioma Akpotha, Zack Orji, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Mary Lazarus, Gregory Ojefua, Michael Okon, Izzie Otaigbe, Odenike Odetola and more.

Watch: