BellaNaija

Inspired!

Watch Yemi Alade find something better than Johnny! Get exclusive Coke Studio content in your Coca-Cola Bottle

25.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Wonder why top-rated Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade is throwing down in the new Coca-Cola television commercial? It’s because she has found something better than her Johnny… for her, it’s all about the exclusive Coke Studio content now up for grabs underneath the crown cork of any Coca-Cola bottle!

Haven’t seen her new dance steps yet? Click here to watch it now!

Feeling the exciting new content that is up for grabs? Don’t dull. All you need to do is simply:

  • Get a bottle of Coca-Cola
  • Check under the crown for a code
  • Using your MTN phone number, dial *505# and send the code
  • Follow the steps to download exclusive music playlists, caller ring back tunes and wallpapers of your favorite artists

Promo Exclusive to MTN subscribers only!

—————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Music, News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija