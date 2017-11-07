iPhone8Ng! Apple launches the New iPhone 8 in Nigeria

The Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja was the venue for the Apple iPhone 8 launch on Friday, October 27th, 2017.

The hall was filled with Apple’s Value Added Distributor and ‘who is who’ in the smartphone industry, corporate bodies, Telco’s, financial services providers, authorized partners and Apple enthusiasts nationwide.

In his welcome speech, the Regional Head (West Africa) for Redington’s Telco-Africa business – Sivadoss Vijayakumar reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to provide an excellent support structure to its Partners and as an extension to the growing community of loyal Apple customers in the country.

The event featured an electric atmosphere that the Apple brand has become synonymous with, at official unveils all over the world. From the stage lights to the visual contents and spectacular performances by popular artists. The launch trended on social media as #iPhone8Ng.

Also on the ground for the unveiling was the company’s Product Specialist for Africa region Oloyede Odeyale who highlighted the advantages of the product.

Dubbed ‘a new generation of iPhone’, iPhone 8 comes in an all-new, glass design with an embedded wireless charging system. The glass on the front and back is the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, with 50 percent deeper strengthening layer.

The innovative Portrait Lighting feature on the larger model – iPhone 8 Plus makes it possible to take incredible studio-style portraits without complex lighting equipment because you can control how light interacts with your subject’s face.

iPhone 8 is powered by the new A11 Bionic chip, the smartest and most powerful chip ever in a smartphone. With iOS 11 – world’s most advanced mobile operating system pre-installed, whether you’re surfing the web, reading and writing email, taking photos, shopping online, or playing games – the experience is even more amazing with hardware and software made for each other.

The audience had the first-hand experience with the devices gorgeously displayed at experience zones at the venue. iPhone 8 is now available at Apple Authorized Reseller stores nationwide with the official Nigeria warranty.

————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content