26 Nigerian Female Migrants allegedly Sexually Abused & Murdered in Mediterranean Sea

Italian prosecutors are looking into circumstances surrounding the deaths of 26 Nigerian female migrants at sea.

According to BBC, a Spanish warship Cantabria docked in the southern part of Salemo carrying 375 migrants along with the dead women.

There are suspicions that the girls may have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean.

Five of the surviving migrants are however being questioned to get details on what happened to the women who were mostly aged 14-18.

Majority of the survivors were Sub-Saharan Africans from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, The Gambia & Sudan.

90 women (8 pregnant) were among the survivors along with 52 children. Some Libyan men and women were also among the rescued.