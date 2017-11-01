BellaNaija

Inspired!

Episode 11 of Business Day’s Financial Literacy show “The Bridge” is all about Venture Capital | Watch on BN TV

01.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

On episode 11 of The Bridge, host Arese Ugwu and special guests Collins Onuegbu, Director of The Lagos Angels Investment Network and Seun Onigbinde founder of BUDGIT discuss venture capital.

Watch:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: BN TV, Career

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija