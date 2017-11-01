Gain Free Insights on how Education is evolving at the #SmartSchool Workshop | Saturday, Nov. 11th

Sidmach Technologies in collaboration with Whogohost Limited and Media Panache are prepped to deliver a training session tagged ‘Smart School Workshop’ for schools, teachers and administrators.

Date: Saturday, November 11th, 2017.

Time: 9 am.

Venue: Sidmach Technologies Nigeria Limited Plot 15, Block J, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja.

The session will focus on introducing a more convenient way of ensuring student data is available and accessible with ‘Smart School Software’ – a user-friendly cloud solution that stores individual data of every student, manages staff information, result processing and day to day running of the school.

The software also makes teaching much easier for teachers as they can access readily-provided lesson notes which meets the NERDC requirements, record report sheets and automatically evaluate them, which gives room for a more comprehensive system of teaching.

Sidmach Technologies has also promised to give attending schools access to the Solution and Whogohost will be giving the first 20 schools free site builder for one month.

Interested schools, teachers, or authorities, can visit https://goo.gl/Qkg6Ci to register for free.

Follow conversation on socials using #SmartEducation, #SmartSchool

