ILoveDrinks! Are you a Lover of Drinks? Get ready for the International Drinks Festival | December 1st – 3rd

For the past couple of weeks, the buzz has been around town for the #ILoveDrinks Campaign. We all love drinks, don’t we? From fruit juices and water to non-alcoholic beverages, exotic wines and alcoholic drinks, the wide range of options is simply mind blowing. Now, imagine all these options and much more under one roof at an event packed with loads of fun, interactive and educative sessions, and you have the International Drinks Festival!

Date: Friday, December 1st – Sunday, December 3rd,2017.

Time: 10 am– 6 pm

Venue: Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This ground-breaking event is set to be the largest gathering of drinks’ consumers, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. If you look closely, you’ll find that you belong to one of these categories, so this event is for everyone! This event is for YOU!!!

With a host of activities planned for the three-day festival including the exhibition, master classes, drinks summit, beer village, cocktail mixing sessions, comedy, music, giveaways and much more, its one event you can’t afford to miss! Come and Explore. Experience. Enjoy.

This event is FREE to attend. Skip the queues and register ahead at www.internationaldrinksfestival.com or register at the venue.

The Exhibition

This is a great opportunity for you to sample from over 200 brands of the widest range of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages you’ve ever seen! There will be LOTS of product tastings and great discounts. Drink the best smoothies, cocktail and more you’ve ever tasted in our small business pavilion and get educated from different drink brands.

The Summit

With the theme ‘Where Drinks Means Business’, the Nigerian Drinks Summit will explore the business side of drinks manufacturing, distribution and retailing in Nigeria. This summit will attract over 500 delegates and 50 professionals from all sectors in the local and international drinks industry.

Drinks of Naija

Local drinks such as Palmwine, Kunu, Zobo, Fura Da Nono, Chapman, Soya Milk and more will take the center stage at the ‘Drinks of Naija’ segment. If you think you know all there is about local Nigerian drinks, you’re about to be blown away by the variety and tasty options here.

The Masterclasses

There would be masterclasses and training for intending entrepreneurs in the Drinks Industry during the Festival. This event is specially for people who are, or want to go into the business of manufacturing or selling drinks. It would provide the opportunity for mentorship and one-on-one interactions with experts in different areas of the local and international drinks industry. Consumers also have the opportunity to learn about their drinks directly from the manufacturers.

The Entertainment

It’s going to be fun all the way with lots of music, games, food, and fun activities to entertain all guests at the event. As a special side attraction, world renowned Flair bartenders Tomek Malek and Marek Posluszny from Europe will be entertaining guests with their electrifying routines that take cocktail mixing to a whole new level!

The Beer Village

One major attraction of the International Drinks Festival is the Beer Village which will hold every day of the Festival. Guests will experience different types of great beer from various brands that will be participating in this entertaining event. There would be free tastings and amazing prizes to be won.

#ILoveDrinks

Become an ambassador for the ‘I Love Drinks’ Campaign and get a lot of perks from promoting this campaign on your platforms and within your networks. Go ahead and send a DM to the @drinksfestlagos Instagram page stating your intention. It’s as easy as that!

The International Drinks Festival is organized by Balmoral Group, Nigeria’s foremost event company. It is set to attract over 15,000 guests and promises to be quite an experience!

For more enquiries or to register as an exhibitor, call 0700 700 6000, 0700 600 6000 or send an email to info@internationaldrinksfestival.com or visit our website www.internationaldrinksfestival.com



For sponsorship details, kindly email akine@balmoral.com.ng

