The Ultimate Party Experience! Gulder celebrates the hardworking man – Participate & Stand a chance to be a Winner

The buzz is everywhere. You’ve probably heard about it, but not sure what it is. What exactly is Gulder ‘Guy Code’? Do you know the code? Guy Code powered by Gulder, is a witty television series that features various pop culture entertainers, top comics, athletes, and experts who tell the story of the special code of conduct that exists for men. Watch thrilling episodes on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) every Sundays at 10 pm with a repeat broadcast on Silverbird TV (Thursday at 10:30 pm) and AIT (Saturday at 10 pm).

The TV programme, which is already gaining reputation as the handbook of understanding ‘Nigerian guys’ has been on air for five weeks. Previous episodes focused on gym etiquette; what men want, snooping, sliding in the DM and guys living with their parents among others. In a humorous but educative style, the different talents that featured in the earlier episodes examined social expectations, specifying the ‘no-go’ areas while presenting how the ultimate guy conducts himself.

To assure its consumers that the brand is part of their life’s journey, Gulder is activating a dream-come-true ‘Ultimate Party’ for the man who works very hard daily to achieve his goals. Because he is the one that stands out and he is the one that leads, an ‘Ultimate Party’ has been planned exclusively for him to celebrate every step he has taken in the right direction.

Are you the man that works hard daily to achieve your goals? You stand a chance to win an Ultimate Experience all paid for by Gulder…the Ultimate

How to Participate

Record and send a 60-second video stating your name, age and location and telling us what you imagine your ‘Ultimate Party’ will be.

Send your video via a direct message to Gulder on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Selection will be made from clips of videos received with assessment based on originality and creativity, in line with the Gulder’s brand essence – to live your ultimate, gearing you to step up, stand tall and stand out.

Win The Ultimate Party Experience… All paid for by Gulder!

Read full participation Guidelines, Terms and Conditions here

#TheUltimateGuyKnows #MTVBaseGulderGuyCode

Find out more about the 'Ultimate Party' by joining the conversation using the #TheUltimateGuyKnows on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

