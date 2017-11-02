Join Former Beauty Queen Tomi Salami and the Aurora Foundation in the 2nd Edition of its Dental Drive Oral Health Initiative

BellaNaija

Nigerian former Beauty Queen & Humanitarian, Tomi Salami @tomi_pearl & her team @theaurorafoundation are stirring up a massive wave of change in the world of Oral Healthcare!

This November, Aurora International Charity Foundation has a target to reach out to 10,000 Secondary School students in the 2nd Edition of its Dental Drive Oral Health Initiative. FREE toothbrushes, Toothpaste & Dental floss will be provided as well as Education on Oral Care from seasoned Dentists & Free Dental Checks for as many as are having dental problems.

Please support Dental Drive. Each kit costs N1,000 ($3) only.

Account Details: 0167436512 GTBank- Aurora International Charity Foundation-

OR

Kindly visit: www.gofundme.com/dentaldrive2

You can donate from Nigeria, USA, London, Bujumbura, anywhere!

Are you with us? Dental Drive is proudly supported by BellaNaija 

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

