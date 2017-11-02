“Mayor of Lagos”! Mayorkun set to End School Tour with Headline Concert



Davido Music Worldwide pop star Mayorkun will close his nationwide university tour with a concert at Hard Rock Café, Lagos on December 14th.

The performance will be his first in the city as a top billed act. Mayorkun’s cross-country university tour saw him perform at over 30 schools, widening his fan base and connecting with his core demographic.

The Lagos tour finale will see Mayorkun and some special guests light up the stage.

Mayorkun who won the highly coveted ‘Rookie of the Year’ award at the 2016 Headies Awards, is currently blazing the charts with his smash hit “Mama“, which followed up fan favorite “Sade” and has the Mr Eazi assisted “‘Love You Tire“.

Since his debut single ‘Eleko’, he has enjoyed hit after hit, building his fan base and he is hoping to continue to do so with an electrifying live show.