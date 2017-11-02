BellaNaija

She’s back like she never left! Omoni Oboli set to Premiere “Wives on Strike: The Revolution”

02.11.2017

Nollywood actress, writer, producer and director, Omoni Oboli is set to return to cinemas this year with a sequel to her record-making movie “Wives on Strike” titled “Wives on Strike: The Revolution”.

In the sequel, ‘Wives on Strike: The Revolution movie follows these market women fighting against domestic violence after one of them was beaten to death by her husband. This leads to yet another strike by the women against their husbands forcing their hands to stand up for what is right.

With a stellar cast such as Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Uche Jombo, Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, Chioma Akpotha, Julius Agwu, Odunlade Adekola, Kenneth Okonkwo and more, Wives on Strike: The Revolution promises to be fun, intriguing, educating and definitely hilarious.

