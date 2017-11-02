Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover cast in “The Lion King” Remake

Beyoncé has been cast to voice Nala in the upcoming remake of one of the highest grossing animated movies of all time “The Lion King.”

Disney released the full cast on their official Twitter on Thursday.

Rapper, actor and screenwriter Donald Glover was earlier this year confirmed to be the voice of Simba.

James Earl Jones retains his role as the voice of Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar.

Others on the cast are Eric Andre voicing Azizi, Keegan-Michael Key voicing Kamari, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

See below:

Photo Credit: Disney