Beyoncé, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover cast in “The Lion King” Remake

Beyoncé has been cast to voice Nala in the upcoming remake of one of the highest grossing animated movies of all time “The Lion King.”
Disney released the full cast on their official Twitter on Thursday.
Rapper, actor and screenwriter Donald Glover was earlier this year confirmed to be the voice of Simba.
James Earl Jones retains his role as the voice of Mufasa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar.
Others on the cast are Eric Andre voicing Azizi, Keegan-Michael Key voicing Kamari, and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.
I’m here for Rafiki!
Rest in peace Robert Guillaume.
Rest in peace Madge Sinclair
James Earl Jones! Wow!
So happy, love John Oliver, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
Why do we need a remake to everything? Lion king is a classic and should remain untouched as it is. I will pass.
I’m here for all of these but one. Beyonce as Nala! Let’s face it, she sings great, but she doesn’t have an impressive speaking voice.
In my humble opinion, Anika Noni Rose or Audrey McDonald would have worked. These women have theatre, broadway & animation experience. To top it, their vocals are superb.
But then again, it’s Queen Bey’s world, we’re just living in it.
Why???
Classics like Lion King and Coming to America shouldn’t be touched!