BellaNaija

Inspired!

What it means when you wake to find a Dead Owl at your Doorstep

06.11.2017 at By 1 Comment

An impromptu visit from your ancestors? Your enemies have been defeated? An acceptance from Hogwarts for your ward? It could mean anything… or nothing.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu found a dead owl outside his door and Twitter users are going off 😹😹.

He posted a photo of the dead bird, asking: “Why is there a dead owl at my door this morning?” and writing: “I’m sure your week has started a little different than mine…”

Of course, being who we are, Nigerians have come armored with stories about monitoring spirits and village enemies 🙄🙄🙄.

!They have been defeated”, “God has fought his battles”… Nigerians really come fully prepared to these things.

See what Twitter users think it means when you find a dead owl at your doorstep:

What it means when you wake to find a Dead Owl at your Doorstep - BellaNaija What it means when you wake to find a Dead Owl at your Doorstep - BellaNaija Photo Credit: Ebuka

1 Comments on What it means when you wake to find a Dead Owl at your Doorstep
  • Felinda November 6, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    And for God’s sake Africans
    It’s means nothing
    The weather is too damn hot
    The damn bird got exhausted from thirst and dehydration, fell and died.. End of story.
    Ah ah

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija