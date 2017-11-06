What it means when you wake to find a Dead Owl at your Doorstep

An impromptu visit from your ancestors? Your enemies have been defeated? An acceptance from Hogwarts for your ward? It could mean anything… or nothing.

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu found a dead owl outside his door and Twitter users are going off .

He posted a photo of the dead bird, asking: “Why is there a dead owl at my door this morning?” and writing: “I’m sure your week has started a little different than mine…”

I'm sure your week has started a little different than mine… pic.twitter.com/iuhOjKdCNC — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) November 6, 2017

Of course, being who we are, Nigerians have come armored with stories about monitoring spirits and village enemies .

!They have been defeated”, “God has fought his battles”… Nigerians really come fully prepared to these things.

See what Twitter users think it means when you find a dead owl at your doorstep:

Raggadabooooo Matishkebobo rababababa skrrrrrrrrrr pa pa doooooom pic.twitter.com/5KmpIqJCCP — ⚡️DaddyMo ⚡️ (@officialdaddymo) November 6, 2017

Photo Credit: Ebuka