New Video: CDO – Born To Praise

Following the successful release of the audio, gospel act CDO unveils the visuals for his latest single “Born To Praise“.

The video features veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko as a king who truly recognizes the role of the Almighty in our everyday life.

“Born To Praise” is an inspirational gospel song with a full indigenous highlife play that connects you to the very essence of the song. It is a record of praise and says, in every situation, we are born to praise the Almighty.

Watch the video below:



See B.T.S Photos from the video shoot