Trend-setting music producer, KrizBeatz dishes out more of his delightful Afro Dance Music on the track titled “911“, on which he featured Nigerian music female royalty, Yemi Alade and Harmonize of Tanzania.

“911” is the fourth single off KrizBeatz’s “ADM” album which is set to be out in the market on November 29th, 2017.

