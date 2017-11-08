BellaNaija

It was a Night to Remember… Here's what went down with your Fave Celebs Munachi Abii, Moet Abebe, Bolanle Olukanni at ART X Live!

Lagos came alive on Saturday night as ART X Live!, a staple of the ART X Lagos programme of events, assembled Africa’s most prospective new musical acts in a live interplay of art and music.

Hosted in conjunction with Absolut, Art X Live! 2017 was themed ‘Electric Africa: The Digital Orchestra’, with each piece of music delivered with an electric twist.

The event was a supercharged, electric-energy affair, where live music competed with high-impact strobe lighting, an assortment of inspired cocktails and an endless feast of finely paired nibbles, to thrill a willing crowd.

Adding to the thrill of the night was the jaw-dropping live art installation by William Chetchet and Osaze Amadasun.

ART X Live!, a true fusion of art, music and lights, was produced by AYE, directed by Leriq, and headlined by Poe, Tomi Thomas and Wavy The Creator.

See photos below:

Amaechi Okobi

Ann Ogunsulire

Bolanle Olukanni

Chuey Chu

Dipo Doherty

Eunice Omole

Hauwa Mukan

Ibejii

Leriq

Leriq

Munachi Abii

P.O.E

Ronke Bamisedun

Tokini Peterside

Tomi Thomas

Tosin Odunfa

Wale Davies & B.O.J

Wavy The Creator

Zed Eye

Inside Shots!

