One People One World! Femi Kuti releases New Single off Forthcoming Album

Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has released a single from his upcoming album titled “One People One World”. The song which premiered on Billboard earlier today is the first single off the singer’s upcoming tenth (10th) studio album of the same name which will be released on the 23rd of February 2018.

The track is classic Femi Kuti, with resounding horns and heavy percussion layered on lyrics that touch on the themes of racism and hatred while calling for unity and peace among peoples of the world.

The song, with its call to set aside differences and work towards a more peaceful world, is one that closely follows his own vocation as an activist; Kuti serves as a spokesperson for UNICEF advocating for children’s rights and is a promoter of HIV/AIDS prevention and education. He and his band, Positive Force recorded much of the album in Lagos.

Listen below:

