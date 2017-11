Olawumi Otedola with the stage name, Tolani, the first daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola held a music showcase on Friday, October 27th at Terra Kulture, in Victoria Island.

She thrilled guests which included her dad Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, Wale Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Dr Sid, Temi Otedola, Nana Otedola and others.

She is the second musician in the family after Cuppy, a disc jokey who just released her trending single “Green Light” featuring Tekno.

Watch the video below: