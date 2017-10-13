New Video: DJ Cuppy & Tekno – Green Light

The highly anticipated collaboration between DJ Cuppy and Tekno has been released. The song is “Green Light” and the video has also been released.
The video for “Green Light” was directed by Sesan.
Watch it below.
13.10.2017
Dance lessons prescription for the DJ.
I hope this comment makes it.
ehhhhh I don’t quite know what exactly it is but Cuppy’s overall look most times just never quite gets there nor makes the mark. It may be time to overhaul her beauty squad (hair, makeup and stylist).
Oluwacuppy tried o! Lovely beat…baby give me the green light o😘😘
Dope!!!!!! Go Cuppy
Nice song, clean beats and she has a nice voice.
Baby gimme the green light o.
Go Cuppy!!!
Played this song like 10tjmes this morning.
Absolutely love it! It’s fun, fresh happy vibe is just amazing! I kinda wish for them that it was released in the summer as it would have done so well. I’m sure it still will!
I am all up for women making clean bucks! Dj Cuppy works hard so kudos to her. Well done young lady🙌