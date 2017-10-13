BellaNaija

New Video: DJ Cuppy & Tekno – Green Light

13.10.2017 at By 6 Comments

The highly anticipated collaboration between DJ Cuppy and Tekno has been released. The song is “Green Light” and the video has also been released.

The video for “Green Light” was directed by Sesan.

Watch it below.

6 Comments on New Video: DJ Cuppy & Tekno – Green Light
  • Longeye October 13, 2017 at 3:38 am

    Dance lessons prescription for the DJ.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • step77 October 13, 2017 at 4:59 am

    I hope this comment makes it.

    ehhhhh I don’t quite know what exactly it is but Cuppy’s overall look most times just never quite gets there nor makes the mark. It may be time to overhaul her beauty squad (hair, makeup and stylist).

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ewa Ali October 13, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Oluwacuppy tried o! Lovely beat…baby give me the green light o😘😘

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jay October 13, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Dope!!!!!! Go Cuppy

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Rafaella October 13, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Nice song, clean beats and she has a nice voice.
    Baby gimme the green light o.
    Go Cuppy!!!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • B.E October 13, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Played this song like 10tjmes this morning.

    Absolutely love it! It’s fun, fresh happy vibe is just amazing! I kinda wish for them that it was released in the summer as it would have done so well. I’m sure it still will!

    I am all up for women making clean bucks! Dj Cuppy works hard so kudos to her. Well done young lady🙌

    Love this! 1 Reply
