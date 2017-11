Mike & De-Glorious return with another amazing harmonious soul lifting song after the successful release of impact filled tracks like “Imela” and “Come Down” which features other Gospel singers like Micah Stampley (USA), Tim Godfrey and IBK.

Mike & De-Glorious came through with this incredible video directed by Frizzle N Bizzle Films titled “Baba Na You” featuring anointed gospel minister Tim Godfrey and produced by SMJ.

Listen and Download below:

Download

Watch the video below: