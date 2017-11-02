Tanzanian act Rich Mavoko collaborates with Patoranking on New Music Video “Rudi” | Watch on BN

Tanzanian act – Rich Mavoko teams up with Nigerian reggae/dancehall act – Patoranking for his latest single entitled “Rudi”.
The track was jointly produced by S2Kizzy & AbbyDaddy.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
02.11.2017
Great guys nice one Jah bless