Tanzanian act Rich Mavoko collaborates with Patoranking on New Music Video “Rudi” | Watch on BN

Tanzanian act – Rich Mavoko teams up with Nigerian reggae/dancehall act – Patoranking for his latest single entitled “Rudi”.

The track was jointly produced by S2Kizzy & AbbyDaddy.

Hit Play below!

