New Video: Juls feat. Tomi Agape & Santi – After Six

Juls has just released the visuals for ‘After Six‘, a song off his LP, “Leap Of Faith” released in May this year.
The track features Tomi Agape & Santi.
Hit Play below!
02.11.2017
