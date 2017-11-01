BellaNaija

“Please don’t take my baby” – Tyrese Gibson tearful as he Pleads to see Daughter

Singer & actor Tyrese Gibson has in a video pleaded with the court to not take his daughter Shayla away from him.

“I’ve been away from my baby for 2 months,” he says with tears rolling down his cheeks.

He also begged his ex-wife Norma Gibson to drop her fight for a restraining order against him, TMZ reports.

He also begged his “millionaire and billionaire” friends to come to his aid, saying they’re not helping.

The actor also complained that no one would hire him, all because his wife woke up one day and decided “this is what I’ll say Tyrese did.”

