TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri is about to heat up your screens with her sultry appearance in a video for Stanley Enow & Davido‘s new song, “Caramel.”

The entire shoot was styled by Legendary South African designer, David Tlale, in pieces from his just-released S/S 2018 Collection. And boy, does Vimbai look amazing in these clothes.

See photos:

Photo Credit: Reze Bona