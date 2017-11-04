New Video: Glowreeyah Braimah – Open Heavens



Following the release of this worship declaration single earlier in 2017,this song by Worship-Leader/Music Minister Glowreeyah Braimah has struck the hearts of many far and wide.

‘Open Heavens‘ is simply a beautiful worship declaration laden with a rhythmic and powerful horn-section.

Inspired by various and near-similar instances in the Scriptures,Glowreeyah Braimah has written on her forums about her heart’s desire for God’s people to have a personal or communal open heaven encounter in these times like never before.

The video was shot in a picturesque location-The Hampstead Heath in England.

