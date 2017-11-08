“I will not answer any question” – IG of Police Ibrahim Idris during Senate Hearing

The Senate Ad hoc Committee investigating allegations of corruption and misconduct leveled against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris by Senator Isah Misau (APC Bauchi) was on Wednesday adjourned to a later date.

This followed presentation of some documents by the IG to the committee on the allegations against him.

The committee resolved to adjourn the meeting to thoroughly study the documents before taking further action.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, said the senate was not in any way trying to witch-hunt anybody but to carry out its responsibility as provided by the Constitution. He said:

In pursuant to the Senate resolution of Wednesday Oct. 4, you were invited to testify before this committee. The principle of separation of powers in a constitutional democracy requires that the senate carries out this function in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. It is one of the vital functions of parliament in partnership with other arms of government in exposing and fighting corruption and abuse of office. The committee is not constituted to witch-hunt any person but to see that justice is done.

He said Nigerians were eagerly waiting to know the truth of the allegations because “they are too weighty to be swept under the carpet.”

The IG said he would not make any comment or ask any question as the matter was already pending before the court.

He said his lawyer, Alex Iziyon would respond to the committee’s queries. He said:

I am represented by the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Alex Iziyon. I will not make any oral comment or answer any question in respect of the allegations in view of the civil and criminal cases pending in the law court, more so that the senator has been arraigned in court in respect of these matters. I decided to appear before this committee on the allegations because of the high regard we have for the Senate and respect for the rule of law. It is expected that the Senate and the committee will refrain from making references to the issues as it will be against Order 41 (7) and 53(5) of the Senate Standing Order, 2015(as amended). Order 41(7) states that the Senate shall not receive any petition or any matter for that which there is a judicial remedy. Order 53(5) says reference should not be made on any matter in which the judicial decision is pending in such a way that it might in the opinion of the President of the Senate prejudice the interest of the parties thereto.

Iziyon said the IG Ibrahim Idris had nothing to hide, adding that following instructions given to him by the IG, he had tendered his response to the allegations.

“We responded to each of the allegations to show that we do not have anything to hide,” he said. “I have submitted 15 copies of the response to the committee.”

Earlier, a group of protesters in support of the IG gathered at the entrance to the National Assembly to show their solidarity.

They were seen displaying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the placards read, “IG Ibrahim Kpotun Idris is working, Senator Misau leave him alone,” “We stand by IG Ibrahim K. Idris, We support Nigeria Police Force.”

The Senate has set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of corruption brought against the IG Ibrahim Idris by Misau.

Misau had claimed that the IG purchased two jeeps for the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

He also alleged that the IG misused over N120 billion generated by the Force in one year.

Misau equally alleged that the police boss got a serving police officer pregnant and hurriedly arranged a marriage ceremony in Kaduna.