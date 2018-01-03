Kris Jenner Debuts Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut for 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kris Jenner is going into the new year with a new look!

She debuted a new blonde pixie cut hairstyle on Instagram today, rocking the light gold colour just like daughters Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian who are full-on blonde right now.

Kris captioned the photo:

January 2nd back at work here we go #happynewyear2018.

Her hair was done by Chris Appleton who also shared the same photo with the caption:

Look who joined the gang! Looking HOT.

This is, however, not the first time the 62-year-old has gone blonde. She sported a blonde cut in October 2017.

Kim posted the Instagram photo of her mom at the time, in which she’s dressed in a head-to-toe floral outfit, a fur shawl, redpointed boots and a matching red Hermès bag.

Caption this…. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT