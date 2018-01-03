BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Kris Jenner Debuts Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut for 2018

03.01.2018 at By 4 Comments

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kris Jenner is going into the new year with a new look!

She debuted a new blonde pixie cut hairstyle on Instagram today, rocking the light gold colour just like daughters Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian who are full-on blonde right now.

Kris captioned the photo:

January 2nd back at work here we go #happynewyear2018.

Her hair was done by Chris Appleton who also shared the same photo with the caption:

Look who joined the gang! Looking HOT.

This is, however, not the first time the 62-year-old has gone blonde. She sported a blonde cut in October 2017.

Kim posted the Instagram photo of her mom at the time, in which she’s dressed in a head-to-toe floral outfit, a fur shawl, redpointed boots and a matching red Hermès bag.

Caption this….

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

4 Comments on Kris Jenner Debuts Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut for 2018
  • Fear God… January 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    She looks her age in this photo…or even older?

    Love this! 40 Reply
    • Uberhaute_Looks January 3, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      It’s cos of the contour shit on her face. Not everybody’s face needs contouring.

      Love this! 19
  • Ec January 3, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Nice. This is where Kim gets her looks from

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Amaka January 4, 2018 at 9:11 am

    She is actually prettier than Kim. In her good pictures u can see that Kris Jenner is better looking than her daughters

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija