Kris Jenner Debuts Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut for 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kris Jenner is going into the new year with a new look!
She debuted a new blonde pixie cut hairstyle on Instagram today, rocking the light gold colour just like daughters Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian who are full-on blonde right now.
Kris captioned the photo:
January 2nd back at work here we go #happynewyear2018.
Her hair was done by Chris Appleton who also shared the same photo with the caption:
Look who joined the gang! Looking HOT.
This is, however, not the first time the 62-year-old has gone blonde. She sported a blonde cut in October 2017.
Kim posted the Instagram photo of her mom at the time, in which she’s dressed in a head-to-toe floral outfit, a fur shawl, redpointed boots and a matching red Hermès bag.
She looks her age in this photo…or even older?
It’s cos of the contour shit on her face. Not everybody’s face needs contouring.
Nice. This is where Kim gets her looks from
She is actually prettier than Kim. In her good pictures u can see that Kris Jenner is better looking than her daughters