3D remake of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti sparks “Whitewashing” Backlash

A 3D remake of Queen Nefertiti who ruled Egypt some 3000 years ago has brought about a race row, with people saying she should be darker.
Scientists from the University of Bristol had worked from Nefertiti’s mummy, using 3D imaging to bring her to life, Fox News reports.
Paleoartist Elisabeth Daynès, who also worked on King Tutankhamun – who is said to be Nefertiti’s son – more than a decade ago, said the recreation took about 500 hours. She said:
I worked closely with forensic paleopathologists and anthropologists to determine accurate muscle, skin and soft tissue depth. Everything was meticulously calculated by hand.
In all, it took more than 500 hours to create the bust. Even the jewelry on the bust was handcrafted by designers who work for Dior.
When you overlay the profile of the reconstruction with the famous Berlin Bust of Nefertiti, they are an incredibly close match.
Egyptologist Aidan Dodson of Bristol University who was involved in the project said the recreation is consistent with the ancient representations of the queen. He said:
This remarkable face seems to be consistent with ancient representations of Nefertiti.
Users on social media have however condemned the recreation. Nefertiti, an Egyptian, would have had darker skin.
The creators of the 3D image have been accused of whitewashing and believing in white superiority.
See some of the tweets below:
1.) king tut's mom wouldn't be a white woman
2.) Nefertiti wasn't King Tut's mom
3.) stop trying to Europeanize black culture, tired of Caucasians Caucasianing all over our history https://t.co/VSD9gGL8Wq
Now y’all really tried it!! So this is Queen Nefertiti? The Today Show should know better! Egypt is in Africa not Northern Europe! she look like a 3rd cousin to the Kardashian’s. You can’t change that people and never will be able to! STOP IT! Give the correct history 🗣 pic.twitter.com/BcJTMYpKCi
Iman as Nefertiti was perfect pic.twitter.com/Ngu19GrVb8
How come Nefertiti look like Susan from Connecticut https://t.co/OF0qSJiEfW
( Queen Nefertiti)
Herodotus stated clearly that the Egyptians were dark skinned with wooly hair. The Egyptians depicted themselves as brown and dark skinned. They share a common ancestor with the Ethiopians. They called their land "Kemet" or the land of the blacks pic.twitter.com/78k0vmw1ub
A reason why Protecting Black History is important is because it’s always under attack from White Supremacist So called historians who only want to distort ,erase,and manipulate our overwhelming historical contributions
Nefertiti was Black and Egypt AKA Kemet = Black
What amazes me about that Nefertiti bust fiasco is that it seemed the people who put it together seemed to just conveniently forget that ancient Egyptian art depicted Egyptians as Black and Brown…like no way in Hell she was white… I’m bitter.
The #TODAYshow really had the audacity to make Queen Nefertiti look like a white woman. pic.twitter.com/pplyfNFXQQ
How the new #Nefertiti turned up white I’ll never understand
Teach your children the real history of #Blackpeople not these lies they make up when they feel like it pic.twitter.com/kLFttXnwiy
Nefertiti was a Black African. There were NO WHITES in Egypt in the 18th Dynasty (1580 BCE). Check the hieroglyphics. She was Black.
“Got a light skinned friend, look like Nefertiti, got a dark skin friend, look like Nefertiti." #TheRundownBET
Cool so we just gonna rewrite history like we don’t have the facts?
So we jus appropriate ancient Egypt?
So we gonna pretend like they had sunblock with SPF1000 in the desert?
So Nefertiti was a white woman?
So that’s what we’re doing? pic.twitter.com/lVlHLTZLQu
When you allow others to tell your history…. Queen ‘Titi looking like a distant Kardashian cousin…lolz .
This pathetic ! This an attempt to rewrite history. because they have all the power and resources to do it. .the idea is to keep pushing half truths in your face eventually it becomes the truth.
..” If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself” Joseph Goebbels
“Tired of Caucasian caucasianing all over our history”
That comment got me lmao! Don’t mind them, forever trying to rewrite others’ histories. Rubbish.
Just asking, but aren’t Egyptians really light skinned, light almost white? Between them and Tunisia, i thought people from there were white. But a fair skinned person isn’t white sha, so maybe the pathologists didnt help much.
according to history,in the year she reigned,there were no whites in egypt.
hmmm..im wondering too..i always thought north africans mostly have lighter skin
That’s because they became over run by Arabs.
The ancient Egyptians were darker skinned.
Egypt later got invaded by the Romans…then Arabs.
I don’t agree that Ancient Egyptians were black either… As in pure Negro… Neither were they causcasian. They were somewhere in between.
The people living in Egypt and North Africa now are not the real Egyptians or owners of the land they are migrants who have had mixed race children over the centuries. All the pharaoh and mummies excavated from the pyramids are tall slender black men. Egypt fell because of sorcery that GOD was angry with and people migrated to west Africa. Yoruba myth says Yorubas descended from Egypt they fled Egypt to settle in ile ice. My opinion is that they need to stop all those excavations . We need our histories intact
Ancient Egyptians were not black (Negroid) , neither were they white (Caucasoid).
The closest image of the ancient Egyptians are the COPTS who are indegenious to Egypt and are the last descendants of Ancient Egypt. They look somewhat like the Kardashians but with slightly darker skin.
The majority of present day Egyptians are predominantly Arabs due to the invasion of Egypt by the Arabs centuries ago.
“How come Nefertiti look like Susan from Connecticut”. This tweet got my entire squad rolling on the floooooorrrr right now!!! Haha. If you know, you know! Anyway now I’ve got a new assignment. Gotta find time to study Ancient Egyptian history this weekend. Gotta see if Queen N. was black or white. Something tells me she was somewhere in between.
Egyptian are black Biko and that nose isnt hers . Before they were conquered they were black . The boy King Tutankhamun was black too . Anyway chinua Achebe said that until the lion has its own history writer the hunter will always be the hero (something like that) 😂
This is not a accurate rendition, though Princess Tytuhepa, aka, Nefertiti, was a cousin of her husband Pharaoh Akhenaten, she was not Black, she is of Syrian descendent with the same background as another group in Asia/Asia Minor, closer to Central Asian or even Indo-European, Just because she married an Egyptian in North Africa never made her Black, unless you wish to follow the “Out of Africa Theory.” Is it time for this foolishness to stop on the racial disinformation promoted the “Progressives.”
True, there’s whitewashing but there’s also simplistic “black power/black history” that insists that everyone in Africa BC was as dark as Kanye West (since we’re using the kardashians as reference)