BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

3D remake of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti sparks “Whitewashing” Backlash

13.02.2018 at By 13 Comments

3D remake of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti sparks "Whitewashing" Race Row - BellaNaija

A 3D remake of Queen Nefertiti who ruled Egypt some 3000 years ago has brought about a race row, with people saying she should be darker.

Scientists from the University of Bristol had worked from Nefertiti’s mummy, using 3D imaging  to bring her to life, Fox News reports.

Paleoartist Elisabeth Daynès, who also worked on King Tutankhamun – who is said to be Nefertiti’s son – more than a decade ago, said the recreation took about 500 hours. She said:

I worked closely with forensic paleopathologists and anthropologists to determine accurate muscle, skin and soft tissue depth. Everything was meticulously calculated by hand.

In all, it took more than 500 hours to create the bust. Even the jewelry on the bust was handcrafted by designers who work for Dior.

When you overlay the profile of the reconstruction with the famous Berlin Bust of Nefertiti, they are an incredibly close match.

Egyptologist Aidan Dodson of Bristol University who was involved in the project said the recreation is consistent with the ancient representations of the queen. He said:

This remarkable face seems to be consistent with ancient representations of Nefertiti.

Users on social media have however condemned the recreation. Nefertiti, an Egyptian, would have had darker skin.

The creators of the 3D image have been accused of whitewashing and believing in white superiority.

See some of the tweets below:

Photo Credit: @joshuagates

13 Comments on 3D remake of Egyptian Queen Nefertiti sparks “Whitewashing” Backlash
  • RIFF RAFF February 13, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    When you allow others to tell your history…. Queen ‘Titi looking like a distant Kardashian cousin…lolz .

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • TEE February 13, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    This pathetic ! This an attempt to rewrite history. because they have all the power and resources to do it. .the idea is to keep pushing half truths in your face eventually it becomes the truth.

    ..” If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself” Joseph Goebbels

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Ephi February 13, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    “Tired of Caucasian caucasianing all over our history”

    That comment got me lmao! Don’t mind them, forever trying to rewrite others’ histories. Rubbish.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Xplorenollywood.com February 13, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Just asking, but aren’t Egyptians really light skinned, light almost white? Between them and Tunisia, i thought people from there were white. But a fair skinned person isn’t white sha, so maybe the pathologists didnt help much.

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • yettie February 13, 2018 at 1:31 pm

      according to history,in the year she reigned,there were no whites in egypt.

      Love this! 59
    • omomo February 13, 2018 at 1:33 pm

      hmmm..im wondering too..i always thought north africans mostly have lighter skin

      Love this! 1
    • Frida February 13, 2018 at 1:47 pm

      That’s because they became over run by Arabs.
      The ancient Egyptians were darker skinned.
      Egypt later got invaded by the Romans…then Arabs.

      I don’t agree that Ancient Egyptians were black either… As in pure Negro… Neither were they causcasian. They were somewhere in between.

      Love this! 19
    • Deb February 13, 2018 at 10:50 pm

      The people living in Egypt and North Africa now are not the real Egyptians or owners of the land they are migrants who have had mixed race children over the centuries. All the pharaoh and mummies excavated from the pyramids are tall slender black men. Egypt fell because of sorcery that GOD was angry with and people migrated to west Africa. Yoruba myth says Yorubas descended from Egypt they fled Egypt to settle in ile ice. My opinion is that they need to stop all those excavations . We need our histories intact

      Love this! 3
  • Frida February 13, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Ancient Egyptians were not black (Negroid) , neither were they white (Caucasoid).

    The closest image of the ancient Egyptians are the COPTS who are indegenious to Egypt and are the last descendants of Ancient Egypt. They look somewhat like the Kardashians but with slightly darker skin.

    The majority of present day Egyptians are predominantly Arabs due to the invasion of Egypt by the Arabs centuries ago.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Baby gurl February 13, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    “How come Nefertiti look like Susan from Connecticut”. This tweet got my entire squad rolling on the floooooorrrr right now!!! Haha. If you know, you know! Anyway now I’ve got a new assignment. Gotta find time to study Ancient Egyptian history this weekend. Gotta see if Queen N. was black or white. Something tells me she was somewhere in between.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Amaa February 13, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Egyptian are black Biko and that nose isnt hers . Before they were conquered they were black . The boy King Tutankhamun was black too . Anyway chinua Achebe said that until the lion has its own history writer the hunter will always be the hero (something like that) 😂

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Robne Palmer February 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    This is not a accurate rendition, though Princess Tytuhepa, aka, Nefertiti, was a cousin of her husband Pharaoh Akhenaten, she was not Black, she is of Syrian descendent with the same background as another group in Asia/Asia Minor, closer to Central Asian or even Indo-European, Just because she married an Egyptian in North Africa never made her Black, unless you wish to follow the “Out of Africa Theory.” Is it time for this foolishness to stop on the racial disinformation promoted the “Progressives.”

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Manny February 13, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    True, there’s whitewashing but there’s also simplistic “black power/black history” that insists that everyone in Africa BC was as dark as Kanye West (since we’re using the kardashians as reference)

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija