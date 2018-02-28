BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Baby Loading… Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and Husband Osi Umenyiora are Pregnant 🤰🏾

28.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Congratulations are in order for Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and her husband Osi Umenyiora as they are expecting their a child together.

Leila Lopes made the announcement on Instagram today by sharing a photo of herself and her baby bump, wearing a shirt with the words “Baby loading’.

She also hinted that the baby will be born in the summer with the captions “#futuramamã #mommy2be #summerbaby“.

3 Comments on Baby Loading… Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and Husband Osi Umenyiora are Pregnant 🤰🏾
  • ife-nkili March 1, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Aww…I love me the Umenyioras. Congrats Leila!!!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Miss Fine March 1, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Please the editor!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ms B March 1, 2018 at 11:48 am

    No. ‘They’ are not pregnant. ‘She’ is pregnant. ‘They’ are expecting a baby.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija