Baby Loading… Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and Husband Osi Umenyiora are Pregnant 🤰🏾

Congratulations are in order for Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes and her husband Osi Umenyiora as they are expecting their a child together.

Leila Lopes made the announcement on Instagram today by sharing a photo of herself and her baby bump, wearing a shirt with the words “Baby loading’.

She also hinted that the baby will be born in the summer with the captions “#futuramamã #mommy2be #summerbaby“.