Oprah Winfrey Reveals a Sign from God is the One thing that can make her Run for President

28.02.2018

Oprah Winfrey is the cover star of the latest issue of People magazine and in the cover story the media mogul opens up about everything.

Talking about the one thing that could make her run for president in 2020, she says “I went into prayer. God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.”

The star of the new movie A Wrinkle in Time found herself in the political spotlight after her inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

She says she was surprised to hear the immediate response the rest of the country had and she didn’t realize she was trending until she got to the press room.

Oprah Winfrey shot exclusively for PEOPLE Magazine by Williams & Hirakawa at The Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, NY on February 8th, 2018.

In the issue, the mogul opens up about working with Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and young newcomer Storm Reid on the highly anticipated A Wrinkle in Time and her emotional decision to finally say #MeToo and talk about her experience with sexual abuse.

Read more on People.com.

 

  • Ima March 1, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Can’t wait to see The View hens mock her for thinking God talks to her.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • chu March 2, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    I thought she was an atheist.

    Love this! 4 Reply
