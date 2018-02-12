BBNaija: BellaNaijarians, Here’s how to Vote to KEEP Your Fave Housemate in the House!

The game has officially started with the first real nominations held earlier this evening.
If you want to keep your favorite housemates in the game, here’s how to do it.
As things are going to work a little differently this Season so be sure to take note of the correct procedure in order to play an integral role in crowning your winner.
There are only three ways you can vote on Big Brother Naija.
- Via SMS
- Via the Mobile site
- Via the Desktop website
To vote via SMS text the word “Vote” followed by the Housemate’s team name to 32052 (Nigeria Only)
One SMS is equal to one vote and you can vote up to one hundred times if you wish. Each SMS will only cost you N30.
In addition to SMS voting you can now Vote for free on their website, all you need to do is register first. Simply go to africamagic.tv/bbvote. Once you’re there, click on the “REGISTER” button and fill in your cellphone number and password.
Remember to use an international format for your cellphone number for example (+234 765 4321).
Once you’ve signed up, you’ll get an SMS with an OTP sent to you. Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process.
What makes online voting even more awesome is you get up to 200 VOTES! That’s 100 votes if you use the mobi-site on your phone and another 100 if you vote using your laptop or desktop computer.
Voting will open straight after the first Nominations Show at 18:30 WAT on Monday12 February. The lines will then close on Thursday night at 21:00 WAT.
Please BB do not allow the house mates to nominate the same names they nominated this week as a tough rule for them to avoid conspiracy
What is wrong with this over Sabi Khloe
I hell u Rineeka all d way
Rinneka and taddybam all the way
Loto am with you guys
Loto and kbrule you can do it
Mina all the way
Mina all the way
Mina till the end
loto all d way……….
keep voting loto loto loto loto
I can’t receive an OTP msg from bbnaija…help resolve this really need to vote 😫😭😢
Bamteddy…. U r mouthed
Bamteddy go on
Bamteddy ol d way
Cc have to leave wit immediate effect… She is irritating lolu
True True and very arrogant
Cc must go
Luv u loads teddy a
Dey must tobi wit cc again… Pls I beg oo
Dey suld return bambam to teddy a
Go teddy a… We want u
U can imagine how cc is behaving towards lolu… Wen is nt Dat Lolu is d big brother who paired u both
Luv u bamteddy
Go teddy
Cee c is so mood when is she leaving the house her facial expression like a monkey pls free lolu
Why did and how did c c join bbnaija so mean go back for I care less
LoTo we go all the way
Rheeka and Rico swavey
Cee ç moody and arrogant.your friands are spécial as You are but if You feel u berger just go. Dislike You coz of your attitude vert negative
Rineeka all the way. Those two are just captivating.. Watch their space
bamteddy all d way, too much sauce 4 guyz
This na double wahala, viewers hatred for one partner can make a team go home.
Ceebi all the way……
BamTeddy all the way
Lolu, just be free and be yourself in the house and not minding cee c ‘s rude actions.
Eddy bernice team vandee
Team totu all the way
Rico swavey…I love you so much…just be yourself…God got you..
please why cant i vote….it kept on saying voting closed
Rico all d way
#Tena all d way
Team Angel #Allah tsare
Vote Team Gelah
love their teamspirit, talent and intelligent. Gelah Gelah Gelah Gelah Gelah all the way
Cee c you are such a disgrace to womanhood, you have no dignity. Your so dumb, daft and blind to read the hand writing on the wall yet you said you are schooled. Please leave Tobi alone and stop fooling yourself.