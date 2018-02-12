BBNaija: BellaNaijarians, Here’s how to Vote to KEEP Your Fave Housemate in the House!

The game has officially started with the first real nominations held earlier this evening.

If you want to keep your favorite housemates in the game, here’s how to do it.

As things are going to work a little differently this Season so be sure to take note of the correct procedure in order to play an integral role in crowning your winner.

There are only three ways you can vote on Big Brother Naija.

Via SMS

Via the Mobile site

Via the Desktop website

To vote via SMS text the word “Vote” followed by the Housemate’s team name to 32052 (Nigeria Only)

One SMS is equal to one vote and you can vote up to one hundred times if you wish. Each SMS will only cost you N30.

In addition to SMS voting you can now Vote for free on their website, all you need to do is register first. Simply go to africamagic.tv/bbvote. Once you’re there, click on the “REGISTER” button and fill in your cellphone number and password.

Remember to use an international format for your cellphone number for example (+234 765 4321).

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll get an SMS with an OTP sent to you. Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process.

What makes online voting even more awesome is you get up to 200 VOTES! That’s 100 votes if you use the mobi-site on your phone and another 100 if you vote using your laptop or desktop computer.

Voting will open straight after the first Nominations Show at 18:30 WAT on Monday12 February. The lines will then close on Thursday night at 21:00 WAT.

Get started voting HERE.