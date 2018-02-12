BBNaija: All Housemates NOMINATED for Possible Eviction – Except KSquared & LeoLex! Who do You think will Leave on Sunday?

The Big Brother Naija live eviction show just ended and the Housemates up for possible eviction have been revealed.

This season, the housemates are playing in pairs so each pair had to nominate two pairs for possible eviction.

This week’s eviction is definitely going to be a tough one as all housemates have been nominated except KSquared and LeoLex.

Here’s how the housemates voted:

Mina – BamTeddy & LoTo

VanDee – MiNa & CeBi

PriTo – CeBi & MiNa

RiNneka – MiNa & LoTo

BamTeddy – MiNa & LoTo

LoTo – CeBi & MiNa

CeBi – VanDee & LoTo

LeoLex – Angleifu & MiNa

Angelifu – CeBi & MiNa

KSquared – CeBi & VanDee

In a twist, Big Brother has nullified the nominations because he believes the housemates have been discussing evictions. As a result, all housemates are up for eviction this Sunday except the HoH and her partner – Khloe and K.Brule.

As Head of House, Khloe got the task of saving one pair. She saved the pair of Leo and Alex.

These are the final nominated housemates:

Do you think two or four housemates will be evicted?

Who do you think will leave the #BBNaija house this Sunday?

These are the pairs in the house:

MiNa – Miracle/Nina

BamTeddy – BamBam/Teddy A

LoTo – Lolu/Anto

VanDee – Vandora/DeeOne

CeBi – Cee-C/Tobi

PriTo – Princess/Bitto

RiNneka – Rico/Ahnneka

LeoLex – Leo/Alex

KSquared – Khloe/K.Brule

Angelifu – Angel/Ifuennada