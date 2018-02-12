BN Style this Week: Simi & Adesua Etomi as Style Stars of 2018, Top Beauty Looks from The Royal Hibiscus Hotel Premiere, Lupita Nyong’o for Black Panther & More

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

Have you been on BellaNaija Style today or in the past week? No? OK!

Now let’s get you up to speed with all you’ve missed over there on the BellaNaija Style! Go through this post and click through the title links for more.

Don’t forget to visit the site, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well!

This month you might be plotting to win someone’s heart, but what about your own? It might be the month of love but did you know in many countries it’s also the month of the heart? What’s more painful than a broken heart? – A heart attack. What’s better than making someone else’s heart beat faster? – Knowing your own heart is healthy. Heartthrob? Best to see your doctor.

Heart disease is the top killer of women and it’s killing more younger women every year due to diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. Young women are also more stressed than ever before as they take on more at work and then come home to traditional homemaker/motherhood tasks. Don’t wait till you have a problem. Educate yourself today and make sure your lifestyle is making you into your #womancrush, and not merely crushing you.

Check out this handy checklist for a healthy heart

creatives, celebrate their wins, and inspire upcoming creatives to seize the day. Every week, we’ll learn from individuals who conquered their doubts and fears and made moves to follow their creative dreams.

Even if you don’t watch SpiceTV religiously, you definitely get a sense of what it’s about – with glamorous hosts like Idia Aisien and glamorous guests like Nicole Chikwe and Denola Grey . There’s fun, industry happenings and stye galore.

Dami Idowu is responsible for those shows.

She creates style shows that upend the notion that all style content begins and ends with the interminable runway shows, playing over and over on your TV, suited more for background noise than engaged watching.

And even better, she deftly navigates that ‘mean girls’ territory so easily slipped into in typical fashion related mediums, opting instead for shows like Style 101 rely on clever commentary and fashion reportage, shows that are relatable yet aspirational with the visuals matching the impeccable look and feel of the show.

This content creator extraordinaire and communications guru, tells us all about her daily life, her backstory and her entrepreneurial venture – A.bout Creatives.

Self care can sometimes seem, well, selfish – but as mental health and wellness become less taboo and take centre stage, it’s important to understand that self care can be anything from taking a 30 minute break to catch up on your favourite show, to enjoying a glass of wine with a friend.

As the daily pressures to seem happy, healthy and wealthy even if you aren’t – it is essential that we place an emphasis on taking the time to check in with ourselves and make sure we aren’t just #TeamFitFam but are actually performing the daily, weekly and monthly self care rituals (whatever form that takes personally), that enable us become the most resilient version of ourselves.

Eight of our favourite girlbosses, each at different stages in their journey – share with us what self-care means to them and why it is essential we practise it this year.

To me this means taking time regularly and putting my self first ( mind, body and soul ) and realizing that I’m only as great as my health.

For me, self care is a healthy mind, and a healthy body. Get your mind right, positive people around you, positive vibes, positivity thinking, positive outlook. This goes hand in hand with a healthy body, stay active, eat right, everything in moderation; exercise and live your best life!

So after a week of wellness-focused articles, posts and takeovers, it would be pretty easy to assume that #BNSLiveWellWeek has not only explored the matter but also created a movement of BellaStylistas focused and determined to live their best lives. But beyond the likes, forwards and shares how does one take what one has learnt, seen or been inspired by and make it into something a little more long lasting? Can one live well beyond one week? In the spirit of sharing and caring, some nuggets (not chicken, golden people), gleaned from my own wellness journey and the little I have learnt along the way.

News

The model was styled by Tokyo James, and the photo shoot is as hot as you’d expect.

Media personality, Idia Aisien, is the cover star of the newest issue of Accelerate TV’s magazine The Cover in which she provides readers with a very skin-tillating slew of shots.

The photos following the cover story show her in two racy swimsuits following the cover line “Idia Aisien just brought sexy back”.

Popularly known as Shalewa on hit comedy series Skinny Girl In Transit, Actress Sharon Ooja Egwurube is the cover girl of TL Magazine’s February Issue tagged Teenage Girl Dream.

In conversation with Editor-In-Chief, Seyi Taylor, Sharon talks about her fashion, her personal style and being the latest media sweetheart.

Fashion

More than any other event on our calendar, Fashion Week requires some serious outfit planning, it is a balance between sanity and stylish. As New York Fashion Week goes into full swing, our Nigerian #BellaStylistas are representing in an uber-cool Afrocentric way – think shiny footwear, statement eyewear and vibrant colours.

Fashion blogger Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu, Stylist Adedeji Abidemi, Designer Adetoke Oluwo and TV Producer Teni Oluwo are bracing the cold Manhattan weather in hints of made-in-Nigeria designs and Ankara outfits.

Check out their head-turning looks so far and be sure to keep a look out for their style for the remaining days of New York Fashion Week!

What’s one of the hottest trends right now? Kimono coords! Nothing quite appeals to the ‘Lady of Leisure’ in all of us like a kimono.

Sighted early 2016, the kimono took centre stage as a wardrobe staple, and rightly so. It appeals to every woman who wants to look effortless and it’s an easy way to give a simple outfit like jeans and a tee an extra oomph!

The perfect mix of elegance and ease, wear it in silks, chiffon, ankara, mesh or organza. Pretty watercolour prints, paisley, Asiatic inspired, bold African prints and even solid coloured in statement hues; fringe trimmed, feathered or embellished – they fill our need for summer layers (especially when the air conditioning is at arctic levels) and are super stylish and versatile.

Make a statement with a matched set like the celebrities below, keep it casual in jeans and a tank top or take it from day to night and rock it with an on trend slip dress.

Lilly Afe struck a pose in her 2207 by Tolu Bally set with a collared crop.

Vimbai Mutinhri is off duty cool in her slim-line Rococo kimono set, strappy flats, pulled back hair and sunnies.

Winnie Leon

This stunning Abuja based fashion and beauty influencer teaches us a masterclass every day on how to masterfully style ones curves.

An all black look is pretty much always a good idea.

Denim on denim aka the Canadian tuxedo was a huge trend in 2017 and it’s showing no signs of slowing. Channel Ms. Leon and wear yours with a high waisted pair of skinny jeans. You can apply this trick to any look, high waisted skirts, shorts and pants emphasize your waist (and hide the dreaded muffin top).

Lounge-wear; say that word and most people envisage an old-trusty t-shirt and super comfy tracksuit bottoms, but for us Bella Stylistas one needs to elevate the look even for a Netflix binge, even more so now that Walls Of Benin have taken lounge-wear to the next level. Cotton is replaced by silk and tencel, print designs and palettes move away from the African-brights pastiche/cliche and the cut of the trousers and shorts are sleek and chic enough to be worn outside the abode. Yes, we are fans.

We like celebrity style inspiration as much as the next girl, but what gets us even more excited? Rising style stars! Being a celebrity does not naturally confer style chops so when we sense a new style direction for a beloved celebrity or sniff out a style-savvy up and comer we are beyond excited.

Today, we’re here to highlight our top picks for budding style stars (part wishlist, part predictions) who are set to make a stylish name for themselves in 2018.

Follow them on Instagram now so you don’t miss a second of their evolving style story!

Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade

This may come as a huge surprise, but it would be criminal to exclude this star. She burst on to the scene a few years ago and is catching a second wind style wise this year. She continues to impress with recent stellar turns on stage in Fela & the Kala Kuta Queens and on the red carpet at the SoundCity MVP Awards in Moofa Designs , and with her fashion forward insta-worthy style. We have a strong premonition that 2018 will present a huge style evolution for her as her return to the spotlight continues to gain ground.

Adesua Etomi

Aptly dubbed Nigeria’s sweetheart, Mrs W is more known for her magnificent acting than her street style, but that’s rapidly changing. She already bagged a campaign with Wana Sambo in 2017 and we hear a major beauty campaign may be in the offing. Her new stylist also seems to ‘sabi the work’ so we are quite excited to see how her 2018 style game will play out.

Linda Osifo

Ok we’ll admit it. We’ve been low key obsessed with Linda Osifo for a while now. Her beauty has an almost feline quality that is beguiling but is still very girl-next-door . There’s really no point in denying her rising popularity- in film and fashion. The Nigerian bombshell’s style is a surprisingly refreshing combination of sultry and daring. She easily switches it up from daytime to nighttime in emerging designers like Belois Couture and Tolu Bally and can be spotted wearing different types of looks, ranging from cool streetwear inspired to effortlessly elegant red carpet style.

Jemima Osunde

With her doll-like fairytale looks, Jemima Osunde is the quintessential girly girl. Her love of classic silhouettes and neutral palettes have served her well so far, but we are hoping she makes some bold decisions this year, to ensure her style truly stands out.

Nancy Isime

This talented presenter is one to watch for her style and her growth on the silver screen. The leggy presenter is quickly building a reputation for herself as a stylesetter. Look out for the her on Instagram, where she can be spotted wearing everything from bold striped dresses to casual festival inspired looks, with her signature peroxide blonde pixie.

Simi

Music star Simi became a household name in record time, and if her new WGSN feature is anything to go by (starting 2018 off strong!) the rest of the year is set to be a sartorial delight.

Her style is raw, gritty and unfiltered, and whilst she has had her share of misses on the red carpet we can see her style shaping up quite nicely already.

What do you think of our list? Did we miss anyone out? Let us know in the comments!

Fashion has come a long way – once upon a time super stylist and Vogue Australia editor Christine Centenera was an anomaly, with her norm core meets glamour aesthetic – her love for tracksuit bottoms paired with heels is very well documented.

Now, gym gear aka athleisure is acceptable for everything from the boardroom (see Ann Taylor|Lux Wear), to the red carpet (see Tracee Ellis Ross‘ stellar turn in Valentino at the Marie Claire ImageMakers awards).

Toke Makinwa is well known for her red-carpet glam, but her off-duty looks are just as cool. See how one of our favourite fashionistas on the continent gives us a masterclass on the comfort and ease of athleisure.

Keep it simple in a classic tracksuit, sparkly sunnies and a half up-do.

@tokemakinwa

Take a styling note from Toke Makinwa, and go for gold with a metallic hoodie, like her Adidas Originals St Petersburg City Trefoil.

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun‘s style is pretty much all about the beauty of simplicity. The Lagos-based It girl and brand new AriseTV co-host always has eyes on her stylish ensembles, and she always gives us more than enough inspo to keep us coming back for more.

We love how Stephanie manages to master effortless elegance wearing a black strappy top and high waisted skirt with a sexy slit, cinched at the waist with a matching belt, brought a pop of colour to the look.

She kept things fresh and simple with her accessories – hoops, a necklace and bracelet. The on-trend 90’s style sunglasses and top bun added the right amount of contrast to the sultry daytime ensemble.

The Black Panther movie tour continued this weekend, as the team including Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan landed in Seoul, South Korea.

Through the various premieres and different edgy ensembles, we have been enjoying seeing the stylish sides of Lupita who plays Nakia in the movie. For the two-day event in Seoul, she shone brightly in metallic ensembles.

At the press conference, she stepped out in a black and gold Elie Saab bespoke ensemble featuring a lurex sweater and matching pleated skirt. She paired the shimmering outfit with jewels from EFFY and Sara Weinstock and wore emerald Christian Louboutin Booton MJ velvet pumps.





The metallics theme continued at the premiere. She donned a bustier dress from Ralph & Russo’s Spring 2018 collection with feathered details leading up to the neckline. She wore sandals from Olgana Paris sandals and a gold headband with lines to complete her look.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Han Myung-Gu.

Is there a better way to start off the New Year than to take a fun getaway, filled with sun, sand and sea? Kehinde Smith certainly thinks so. She took a trip early this year with BFF blogger Kiitana. Their trip to Zanzibar gave us some serious FOMO feels!

The dark skinned beauty, had quite a bit to celebrate as she joined Serrabellum as one of REVOLVE’s only two African influencers. Kehinde wore several stylish looks, but we particularly love this Rococo kimono set, she paired the on trend style with a black bandeau, contrast camel and black sandals, minimal jewelry and her signature Nigerian beach girl curls, courtesy of her brand MyExtensionz.

Lookbook

Urban Fashion House, 24 Apparel, has released a new collection of Unisex T-Shirts titled Animal Kingdom.

All the t-shirts in the collection stick to the neutral white, black and grey theme paired with jeans, shorts, trainers, pumps, heels and pants to show the versatility of the pieces.

According to the Creative Director of 24, Temitayo Eyitayo, who styled and directed the shoot:

The imagery of the T-Shirts, the video and photoshoot concept, and the title of the collection all tie in together to show the animal instinct of survival and interdependence between both sexes. The general ethos of this black, white and grey set of imagery conveyed the love triangle relationship, as a tussle between participants in the rhetoric can be seen to play out in subtle ways, while personalities are maintained.

Unisex fashion brand Nonnistics Fashion just released a new collection of chic, classy, and easy-wear outfits for the Valentine season titled Love is a Lifestyle.

It includes shift dresses, jumpsuits, separates, cocktail dresses and evening wears made for the everyday woman that appreciates class and comfort.

We can all agree that the plus size fashion industry is receiving a lot of attention for the right reasons in recent times. Womenswear brand Yangomangoo is joining the movement with its new collection Tunzen, just in time for Valentine’s season.

Tunzen means beautiful and it is the first collection of the brand which aims to primarily cater to plus-sized women.

For this new collection, Yangomangoo infuses prints and colours such as red, pink and purple in the spirit of Valentine and the rich fabrics used such as mesh, cotton, crepe and silk show femininity, confidence and also accentuate the curves of a woman while making her feel very comfortable.

From successfully carving a niche as a bespoke fashion house, for breathtaking bride and bridal party dresses, womenswear brand PistisGh has released a new collection to announce the launch of its diffusion line Melange by PistisGh.

The goal is to create simpler, more commercial looks of their highly coveted designs for a broader group of people who can appreciate and afford them.

Pretty blouses and dresses with waist-cinching structures that accentuate feminine silhouettes in rich hues and generous contrasting fabrics make up the ready to wear collection.

The collection fuses traditionalism and contemporary artistry, re-interpreting signature styles from the simple midi dress to classic skirt and blouse combinations using traditional African design and patterns, and elegantly graced by lace, organza and other delicate fabrics.

Beauty

Fast growing beauty brand Lure Beauty offers access to its new luxury beauty products with campaign photos showing off its latest collection of lashes and coloured weaves.

The new range of rich and beautiful handpicked products are for beauty enthusiasts regardless of the price tag.

The brand which has become an in-demand glam necessity for celebrities, makeup artist and other beauty enthusiasts is set to open its first luxury beauty store in Lagos today at 9 Iweayin Ugbogoh Crescent off Busola Durotimi Etti Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The store will house high-end beauty products, professional hair stylists, pedicurist, nail technicians and professional makeup artist, Ade, with state of the art salon equipment and hands-on services to solve everyday beauty needs from natural hair to weaves.

The style at the premiere of The Royal Hibiscus Hotel was just as glam as the beauty, from gorgeous bold lips to highlighted skin, there were plenty of head-turning looks on display.

Romance was in the air at Civic centre where the event held and the makeup artists to the stars played with red, pink, glitter and gloss.

Click through to see our favourite beauty shots from last night.

***

Mo Abudu

The executive producer mirrored her strong personality with a jet black, short bob hairstyle, bold red lips and glittering eyeshadow. Golden highlight in the right places and perfectly lined eyes done by Banke of BmPro completed the look.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Dakore showed off a romantic side in soft pink makeup done by Swish Signature which was perfect for the theme of the premiere, complimented by round drop earrings. She wore her hair as a crown, styled into an updo with two twists by KLS Naturals.

Dolapo Oni

Dolapo showcased an all-over glow and her look revolved around her gorgeous ombre purple and pink lipstick done by Joyce Jacob Beauty.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Not only was Ini wearing a bold red lip, with electric grey contact lenses and dramatic lashes, her makeup which was done by The beauty barn was perfected with a beautiful braided hair crown.

Toke Makinwa

Toke’s spiky lashes were the focus of her otherwise subtle but glam makeup done by Joyce Jacob Beauty. She wore a long dark weave that flowed all the way to her back.

Zainab Balogun

Zainab looked every part the romantic she plays in the movie. She stunned with red lipstick last night, her gorgeous smile looked perfect with this a golden eyeshadow and glow.

Temidayo Abudu

Now, this is how you do smokey eyes! Banke of BmPro switched up the beauty game at the premiere by giving Temidayo a glittery, cat-shaped eye look paired with a neutral pink lip. The charm of the whole look was her playful double bun and puff hairstyle.

Lala Akindoju

The actress used the premiere as an opportunity to debut a brand new hairstyle. She donned a new brown pixie cut styled by Bernard. Pro Spotted makeover added luminosity to her look with bronze tones on her eyes and cheeks.

Layole Oyatogun

Layole Oyatogun looked red carpet ready in her thinly braided hair, a classic cat eye, and deep red lipstick. Hermakeup was done by Theodora Micheal and looked great with her fab outfit.

Omoni Oboli

The actress pulled her lush natural coils in one piece. Her gold eyelids and lashes added oomph to her simple look.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Whose beauty look is your favourite?