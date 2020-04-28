Connect with us

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Stories You Need to Brighten Your Week

Beauty Scoop

Toyin Lawani covers The KOKO Magazine's Special Coronavirus Issue

Beauty

Inside the Stunningly Simple Skincare Routine of A Top Model

Beauty

Top Lifestyle Influencer Asiyami Gold Shares the Secrets to Her Screenshot-Worthy Braided Do's

Beauty

Sacha Okoh Shared Her Entire Anti Blemish Skin-Care Routine, and It’s Less Elaborate Than You'd Expect

Beauty

Here's Everything We Know About Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Daytime Makeup Routine

Beauty BN TV

This Episode of "No Filter with Naomi" featuring Jackie Aina is a MUST WATCH

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bengine Eliscar, Eki Ogunbor, Temi Otedola And More

Beauty Features

Gorgeous Women of Bald Geng

Beauty BN TV

You can try out this Beauty Routine Justine Skye Swears By | WATCH

Beauty

The BN Style Recap: The Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle Stories You Need to Brighten Your Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@layefabeauty

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Advertisement
css.php