Boity Thulo Is Owning Her Throne On The New Glamour South Africa Cover!

Boitumelo Thulo shines on the new cover of Glamour South Africa! Recently adding reality TV star to her long list of impressive titles, the rapper and media personality shows off her eccentric style in a brown Gucci Flora Print Jacket. But it is her electric hairstyle that is the star of the shoot.

The beaded braids style done by Hair Creative Nikiwe Dlova, features traditional beads decorating colourful blue braids. The hairstyle is definitely a work of art.

The publication shared the cover photo on Instagram writing;

She has millions of followers on social media and a decade-long career. Boity has redefined what it means to be a queen.

The full story in the new issue will be available digitally Friday 1st May and on newsstands Monday 4th May.

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: @nontando58

Photography: @stevetanchel

Fashion Director: @bassonjason

Fashion Editor: @miraleibowitz

Hair: @nix_indamix

Makeup: @carolinegreeff

Interview: @shannon_dawn11

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle