AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 334

@fortune7whyte @msbon_ |
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
MUA- @rubyzainbeauty
@zoeeventsatl Vendor- @fabriq_star
@ifeanyiad in @zuadi_official
Photo- @olympikpictures
@ebony_bola & her squad.
Photo- @tyjphotography MUA- @doyinadunfe @y_glam
Dress- @mistress_Lagos
Outfit @jeaneelcouture_official George – @george_by_ruverodesigns MUA @glowwithlilian Photographer- @liquid_imagery
@thechefgogo in @serahkassim MUA- @lumis_allure @bintabadmuslady #theslikwedding2019
@rimouuune in @knanfe
@mistress_lagos MUA- @bajmajic
@ebunamosu in @ibilolaogundipe
@opulent_babe Makeup @shinelxmakeover
@kinghakbal
@beckiewithdgoodhair
@thenessagram
@ifeanyiad @k_o_ma . Outfit by @zuadi_official 🎩 by @aboki_starch_my_cap
Photography @pkhazel #theroyalcoronation2020
@mobo.ood Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics
Outfit- @distinktivetradwear
@luludivatz
@esie_seade in @emrightclothing1 📸 @naroart1
@ada_ezenwata Beads @nenejewellryandcraft Photography @officialcanaanbeeweddings
@nuella_nc in @nuellacouture x @borah_george Makeup by @anny_fingerprints
@esie_seade 📸 @_mr.jess Outfit by @emrightclothing1
@styleconnaisseur
@esiaanderson
@zenaalisarkhalil_official
@grass_fields
Outfits- @laviye
@peaceibadin_mua in @dera_clothings
@marthaankomah 📷 @paakwayc 🎥@grandeaglemotion 👗@dashfashiongh MUA- @yabaghana MUA- @magdalcouture Fabric- @gtp_fashion
@shaddyboo_92
Kids!
Photography @n.ndubuisi
Aso Oke @ceomaniaalasooke Photography @trans4mazfotography
@__kaysa
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!