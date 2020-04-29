Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 334

AsoEbi Bella

Published

51 mins ago

 on

@fortune7whyte @msbon_ |

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

MUA- @rubyzainbeauty

@zoeeventsatl Vendor- @fabriq_star

 

@ifeanyiad in @zuadi_official

Photo- @olympikpictures

@ebony_bola & her squad.

Photo- @tyjphotography MUA- @doyinadunfe @y_glam

Dress- @mistress_Lagos

Outfit @jeaneelcouture_official George – @george_by_ruverodesigns MUA @glowwithlilian Photographer- @liquid_imagery

@thechefgogo in @serahkassim MUA- @lumis_allure @bintabadmuslady #theslikwedding2019

@rimouuune in @knanfe

@mistress_lagos MUA- @bajmajic

@ebunamosu in @ibilolaogundipe

@opulent_babe Makeup @shinelxmakeover

@kinghakbal

@beckiewithdgoodhair

@thenessagram

@ifeanyiad @k_o_ma . Outfit by @zuadi_official 🎩 by @aboki_starch_my_cap

Photography @pkhazel #theroyalcoronation2020

@mobo.ood Fabric- @glitz_allure_fabrics

Outfit- @distinktivetradwear

@luludivatz

@esie_seade in @emrightclothing1 📸 @naroart1

@ada_ezenwata Beads @nenejewellryandcraft Photography @officialcanaanbeeweddings

@nuella_nc in @nuellacouture x @borah_george Makeup by @anny_fingerprints

@esie_seade 📸 @_mr.jess Outfit by @emrightclothing1

@styleconnaisseur

@esiaanderson

@zenaalisarkhalil_official

@grass_fields

Outfits- @laviye

@peaceibadin_mua in @dera_clothings

@marthaankomah 📷 @paakwayc 🎥@grandeaglemotion 👗@dashfashiongh MUA- @yabaghana MUA- @magdalcouture Fabric- @gtp_fashion

@shaddyboo_92

Kids!

Photography @n.ndubuisi

Aso Oke @ceomaniaalasooke Photography @trans4mazfotography

@__kaysa

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

