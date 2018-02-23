BN Bridal: 25 Times Tarik Ediz Collection gave Us Reception Dress Goals

There are times you see a collection and go wow… this will make a glam reception look. This is the way we feel every time we see Tarik Ediz collection. There is something so feminine, strong, sexy and elegant about each piece we have curated.
The dream of every bride is to look super gorgeous on her big day, whether she is tying the knot with the love of her life in a church, a garden, the seaside or when she steps into her reception venue. Her dream is to be the fairest of them all *insert Snow White narrator’s voice* lol. We hope this curated collection of 25 pieces inspires you as much as we love it.
Tarik Ediz is an Istanbul clothing company which has been in existence since 1987 and specializes in making dresses. The designer Tarik is fascinated by the integration of creativity and technicality put into the process of designing a gown.
Enjoy!
Popping Red
Green with Love
Some Pink and Ivory
Ivory Luxe!
Black Loving
Silvery Shimmer
Blue Bay
Credits
Design Brand: @tarikedizofficial
I guess this was the inspiration for Omotola’s birthday shoot. Lovely dresses
wow! I love this! the style, the pose, the model! so on point! and unique
models*
Lovely,Beautiful and Classy.
I will wear all. Lovely outfits
Future Nigerian brides running with these styles to asoebi designers/tailors toju foyeh, style temple, hudayya, ceoluminee etc in 3….2…..1
As in. They’ll now make it look annoying. Nigerian brides starting to look alike. From makeup to shoes, to hair styles to dresses to ask oke. That’s why when it comes to wedding makeup, it’s either Bimpe Onakoya or no one; mayble flawless faces by Jane.
Sigh… I rather went looking at the male models. Man’s very hooootttt!!