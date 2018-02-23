BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Bridal: 25 Times Tarik Ediz Collection gave Us Reception Dress Goals

23.02.2018 at By 8 Comments

There are times you see a collection and go wow… this will make a glam reception look. This is the way we feel every time we see Tarik Ediz collection.  There is something so feminine, strong, sexy and elegant about each piece we have curated.

The dream of every bride is to look super gorgeous on her big day, whether she is tying the knot with the love of her life in a church, a garden, the seaside or when she steps into her reception venue. Her dream is to be the fairest of them all *insert Snow White narrator’s voice* lol. We hope this curated collection of 25 pieces inspires you as much as we love it.

Tarik Ediz is an Istanbul clothing company which has been in existence since 1987 and specializes in making dresses. The designer Tarik is fascinated by the integration of creativity and technicality put into the process of designing a gown.

Enjoy!

Popping Red

Green with Love

Some Pink and Ivory

Ivory Luxe!

Black Loving

Silvery Shimmer 

Blue Bay

Credits
Design Brand: @tarikedizofficial

8 Comments on BN Bridal: 25 Times Tarik Ediz Collection gave Us Reception Dress Goals
  • Chibaby February 23, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I guess this was the inspiration for Omotola’s birthday shoot. Lovely dresses

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • mz_titilitious February 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

    wow! I love this! the style, the pose, the model! so on point! and unique

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • mz_titilitious February 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

      models*

      Love this! 14
  • Miss Genius February 23, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Lovely,Beautiful and Classy.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma February 23, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I will wear all. Lovely outfits

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • MurderSheWrote February 23, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Future Nigerian brides running with these styles to asoebi designers/tailors toju foyeh, style temple, hudayya, ceoluminee etc in 3….2…..1

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Abk February 23, 2018 at 1:11 pm

      As in. They’ll now make it look annoying. Nigerian brides starting to look alike. From makeup to shoes, to hair styles to dresses to ask oke. That’s why when it comes to wedding makeup, it’s either Bimpe Onakoya or no one; mayble flawless faces by Jane.

      Love this! 18
  • Missy J February 23, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Sigh… I rather went looking at the male models. Man’s very hooootttt!!

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija