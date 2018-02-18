BellaNaija

Comedian Koffi & Wife welcome Baby 👶🏽

18.02.2018 at By 3 Comments

Comedian Koffi and his wife have just welcomed a baby.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news, gushing about night father duties saying he wasn’t revealing the sex of the baby anytime soon.

He wrote:

No words can express this feeling.
Baby all wrapped up.

Daddy all charged up.
Maami, chill I gat’chu.

Don’t care how late am’o stay up.
Nursing father duties just to pay up.
For the 9ine and pain you bore, way up!
Life is beautiful y’all, wake up!

See photos below:

3 Comments on Comedian Koffi & Wife welcome Baby 👶🏽
  • layolomo February 18, 2018 at 10:15 am

    If it’s a BOY trust me they’d broadcast the gender to the whole universe.. but a girl? You will hear “my child”, “my baby” etc..
    Gender bias is alive and well in Nigeria.
    All the same, congrats!!

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Mrs Mash February 18, 2018 at 11:51 am

      They have a boy and girl already so the sex of this child shouldn’t matter in the Naija context. Congratulations Koffi n Kofo!

      Love this! 23
    • omomo February 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      you are right….

      Love this! 14
  • Post a comment

