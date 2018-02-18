Comedian Koffi & Wife welcome Baby 👶🏽

Comedian Koffi and his wife have just welcomed a baby.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news, gushing about night father duties saying he wasn’t revealing the sex of the baby anytime soon.

He wrote:

No words can express this feeling.

Baby all wrapped up. Daddy all charged up.

Maami, chill I gat’chu. Don’t care how late am’o stay up.

Nursing father duties just to pay up.

For the 9ine and pain you bore, way up!

Life is beautiful y’all, wake up!

See photos below: